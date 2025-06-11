Mets provide rehab assignment updates on Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed next steps for Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea to reporters at Citi Field on Wednesday.
Per Mendoza, Montas will make the fifth start of his rehab assignment on Friday, which will come with Triple-A Syracuse. As Mendoza also shared, Montas' next outing might not be his final rehab start as the Mets could utilize his entire 30-day rehab assignment window to build him up further.
Montas' results haven't been great between Syracuse and High-A Brooklyn. The right-hander has posted a 9.00 ERA in 12 minor league innings (four starts). In his previous start, Montas gave up three runs on four hits across 3.2 innings for Syracuse.
According to Mendoza, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has talked mechanics with Montas, but the Mets are not concerned about the righty's results as he gets acclimated to pitching in live game action after missing so much time due to a lat injury.
"This is kind of like spring training for him, and hitters now are in midseason form, you know?" Mendoza said. "It's hard to put too much into it, where you're not gameplanning and just going out there. I think we've got to do a better job of that, preparing him and giving him a little bit of an idea. But as far as the results and all that, we're not too concerned right now."
As for Manaea (oblique), Mendoza says the left-hander will make his third rehab start on Sunday. However, it has yet to be decided where Manaea's next outing will be.
Manaea's latest rehab start came on Tuesday for High-A Brooklyn, which saw him toss 2.2 shutout innings on 46 pitches. The southpaw struck out four, allowed one hit, one walk and a hit-by-pitch in the process. Manaea's first rehab outing did not go as well: four runs (three earned) across 1.2 innings.
The Mets' starting rotation has been superb this season. Once Manaea and Montas return they will have some tough decisions to make, but a strong unit will only get stronger.