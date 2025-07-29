New York Mets listed among suitors for All-Star closer
The New York Mets don't seem done adding bullpen arms just yet.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Tuesday that the Mets are among a slew of teams interested in St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. This report by Feinsand comes two days after Will Sammon of The Athletic also reported that New York was showing interest in acquiring Helsley.
Helsley is expected to be a hot commodity on the trading block, as the two-time All-Star is nearly a year removed from being named the NL Reliever of the Year; in 2024, the righty led MLB with 49 saves. The Cardinals are also on the outside looking in for the final Wild Card spot in the National League, with the expectation that they could be sellers.
Read More: New York Mets interested in Cardinals' elite closer
The 31-year-old is in the midst of another excellent season for the Redbirds in 2025. In 36 appearances this year, Helsley has converted 21 of his 26 save opportunities, posting a 3-1 record with a 3.00 ERA and 41 strikeouts across 36 innings of work. His strong 2025, when coupled with that remarkable season last year, has given him immense trade value if the Cardinals fully commit to selling.
The Amazins' have long been expected to be in the market for bullpen help, which started by acquiring lefty reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles on July 25 for minor league pitching prospects Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster. New York is also looking to add more depth to the back-end of the bullpen to go with closer Edwin Díaz, who has strung together an All-Star season in Flushing.
Aside from Díaz's lights-out season out of the bullpen, the Mets' bullpen has had its fair share of struggles this season due to untimely injuries and inconsistencies out of arms that weren't major league-ready. Adding a reliever like Helsley, who could potentially be a setup man for Díaz, would create a lethal one-two-punch for the Mets.