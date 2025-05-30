Mets recall veteran reliever Chris Devenski from Triple-A Syracuse
It might not be the call-up that New York Mets fans hoped for, but the team added some bullpen depth on Friday ahead of their series against the Colorado Rockies.
Veteran RHP Chris Devenski has been called up from Triple-A Syracuse for his second stint with the big league club in 2025. Devenski appeared in one other game for the Mets this year, which came on April 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks; he allowed a pair of runs on two hits with two strikeouts across two innings pitched.
Devenski’s numbers at Triple-A have been rock-solid this year in his 17 appearances. The 34-year-old has a 1.96 ERA and 0.764 WHIP across 18.1 innings of work; Devenski also has three saves for Syracuse while accumulating a 13:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He signed a minor league deal with the Mets in the offseason after spending the past couple of seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels.
In a corresponding move, the Mets are sending down LHP Brandon Waddell to Triple-A Syracuse. Waddell has appeared in two games with the Mets this year, most recently in the 9-4 loss against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The southpaw piggybacked a start with Huascar Brazoban against the Diamondbacks back in April (the same game Devenski pitched in), posting four strikeouts and allowing no runs across 4.1 innings.
With the offense struggling for the Mets in recent weeks, there has been speculation that star prospect Ronny Mauricio could be called up to the big league club later this year. Mauricio has been scorching hot down in Triple-A, slashing .560/.586/.960 over seven games. He’s recorded 14 hits, including three home runs, and has shown that his knee is nearly back to full health by swiping three bases as well.
Read More: Mets' Ronny Mauricio continues to dominate in minor leagues
The Mets are preparing to play ten games in ten days, including a four-game set at Dodger Stadium and a three-game set at Coors Field to play the Rockies again. Devenski should be available out of the bullpen for the Mets for Friday’s game against Colorado at Citi Field.