Carlos Mendoza acknowledges Mets' struggles with runners in scoring position
The New York Mets may be 34-22 as June approaches, but some of their flaws have certainly been on display this season.
Of course, the most obvious flaw is the Mets' inability to execute with runners in scoring position, which has already cost them several games this season. Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox was yet another example. Despite immediately digging into a 5-0 hole and ultimately falling 9-4, New York still had many opportunities to cut into that deficit throughout the game as they went just 2-for-12 with RISP.
After Wednesday's game against Chicago, manager Carlos Mendoza was blunt when asked about the Amazins' ongoing issues with runners in scoring position.
"We've got to get better with runners in scoring- we are all aware of it," Mendoza said. "I thought [Tuesday] we took some better at-bats, [Wednesday] not so much. We've got a lot of good hitters there, I'm pretty confident at the end of the year, the numbers are going to be where they need to be, especially with runners in scoring position. But right now, we have to continue to find a way."
The numbers don't lie about how bad the Mets have been this season with men on base. They're batting .210 as a team with RISP (28th in the majors), and their .312 on-base percentage with RISP ranks 24th in all of baseball. New York also has a .234 BABIP (batting average on balls in play), which is last in the major leagues.
Mark Vientos, who accounted for three of the Mets' four runs on Wednesday, does not think his team's lack of execution with runners in scoring position will continue all season.
"If this is us struggling, and we're winning games, imagine when we're not," Vientos told reporters. "I don't think the whole season is going to be like this... you're always waiting for that hot streak and I know it's coming for us."
Even though the Mets have continued to find ways to win games this year, are currently 12 games over .500, and just two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East, their lack of production with RISP is not a sustainable way to earn wins over the course of a season.