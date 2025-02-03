Inside The Mets

Mets Receive Intriguing 2025 PECOTA Standings Projection

The Mets are projected to make the postseason in 2025 as a Wild Card team.

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Last season, the New York Mets not only made the playoffs, but reached the NLCS for the first time since 2015. Now, they're projected to play more October baseball in 2025.

The annual PECOTA projections from Baseball Prospectus came out on Monday, which projected the Mets to finish in second place in the NL East with a simulated record of 88.9-73.1, while making the postseason as a wild card team. New York's projected record would give them the No. 4 seed and top wild card spot in the National League; the Philadelphia Phillies are projected as the second wild card, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are projected as the third.

But even after the Mets landed prized free agent Juan Soto this offseason, PECOTA still has the Atlanta Braves winning the NL East for the seventh time in eight years. The Braves are projected with an aggregate record of 92.4-69.6.

Under PECOTA's projections, the Amazins' will have the seventh-best record in the major leagues behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, Braves, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Baltimore Orioles. These projections also give the Mets a 77.5% chance of making the playoffs.

It is worth mentioning that PECOTA's projections only factor in a team's roster as currently constructed, while not factoring in offseason moves that have yet to take place. Although the Mets are still looking to re-sign first baseman Pete Alonso and have reportedly talked with the San Diego Padres about a potential trade for ace Dylan Cease, these potential additions will not be taken into consideration.

After PECOTA correctly predicted last season that the Mets would claim the third Wild Card spot, a second year in the postseason berth in 2025 may be likely, especially if New York can make further upgrades to their roster.

Published
