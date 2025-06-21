Inside The Mets

Mets' recent slide mirroring that of 2015 NL championship team

The Mets are going through something the 2015 NL championship team also endured.

Jun 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor (12) looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Everything has completely gone south for the New York Mets lately.

After being ahead by 5.5 games in the NL East over the Philadelphia Phillies just over a week ago, a season-high seven-game losing streak has resulted in the Mets falling out of first place for the first time since early May.

Even though New York has dealt with injury blows to its rotation, followed by poor performance from pitchers out of the bullpen, their offense hasn't been much better. The Amazins' have been outscored by a whopping 51 to 16 during this stretch, with Francisco Lindor mired in a 0-for-19 slump.

But if there is any silver lining during this losing skid, this Mets team is going through something that the 2015 NL champions went through around this time of the season.

The 2015 Mets were a special team. Seemingly out of nowhere, thanks to the acquisition of Yoenis Céspedes at the trade deadline and many other miraculous moments, New York went to its first World Series in 15 years. They ultimately fell to the Kansas City Royals in five games.

The Mets' path to the Fall Classic that season was anything but smooth. They also endured a seven-game losing streak during the middle of June, with their offense performing historically badly, being outscored 31 to 9. This certainly sounds similar to what the Mets are going through right now.

This Mets team is just too good to be struggling this badly. While injuries haven't helped them, there have still been moments where this ballclub has just kicked itself in the foot during critical moments. But with the amount of talent this Mets team has and this season still a while away from ending, the 2015 team has taught us that anything can happen between now and the end of the season.

