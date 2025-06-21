Should the Mets move Francisco Lindor from the leadoff spot?
It's been over a year since the New York Mets moved Francisco Lindor into the leadoff spot.
Manager Carlos Mendoza made the move on May 18, 2024, and the 31-year-old shortstop has occupied the top of the batting order ever since. The decision jump-started Lindor's season; after struggling out of the gate, Lindor went on to hit .304/.374/.554 for the remainder of the year and finished second in NL MVP voting.
The Mets' de facto captain then carried that momentum into 2025 by slashing .289/.360/.498 up to June 7, providing the team with a dynamic spark plug. Unfortunately, Lindor has cooled down over the past two weeks - and then some.
Since June 8, Lindor has slashed a meager .119/.213/.167 with just five hits in 42 at-bats. Only two of those hits have been for extra bases (both doubles), while he hasn't hit a home run since June 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Most notably, Lindor has gone hitless over his last 19 at-bats and has reached base just once in his last 20 plate appearances, despite having the most plate appearances daily by virtue of batting leadoff.
Lindor's struggles have mirrored that of the team's, as the Mets are on a seven-game losing streak after a 10-2 blowout against the now-first place Philadelphia Phillies.
“This is not good. This is not good at all,” Lindor said after Friday's loss. “But it’s adversity that we all have to go through at some point in the year.”
Given his leadership role, Lindor would certainly be the first to hold himself accountable for the team's struggles. Perhaps his slump is a result of playing through a fractured pinky toe he sustained during the Dodgers series at the start of the month, but considering the amount of fruitless at-bats he's been getting, it might be time to temporarily move Lindor out of the leadoff spot.
That may sound blasphemous after the incredible success Lindor saw last year, but the Mets' offense simply can't afford to get nonexistent production from the top of the order. New York also has a fantastic substitute for Lindor as the leadoff man; that would be outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has hit .282/.346/.507 with four doubles, four home runs, and scored 10 runs with a 142 wRC+ since June 1. Nimmo also has been very successful as a leadoff hitter in his career, hitting .269/.373/.451 in 563 games when batting first.
Mendoza, New York's skipper, is also no stranger to making necessary lineup changes. In addition to move he made with Lindor last year, he moved Juan Soto down from second to third in the lineup this year, something that has yielded more results for the Mets' new addition. If there's anyone who isn't afraid to make a move like this, it's Mendoza.
Of course, once Lindor gets going again, he can reclaim the leadoff spot at any time. But for the time being, he might need to bat lower in the order if New York's offense is going to snap out of a funk that has resulted in seven straight losses.