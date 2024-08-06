Mets' Rehabbing Relievers Struggle in Minor League Outings
New York Mets' relievers Reed Garrett and Sean Reid-Foley appear to be days away from returning to the team's bullpen after stints on the injured list.
Garrett has been sidelined since July 9 due to right elbow inflammation, and Reid-Foley has been out since June 20 with a right shoulder impingement. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on August 4 that he and the Mets' staff, "need to see how [Garrett and Reid-Foley] come out of," their rehab appearances with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday.
Those outings have now come and gone — and didn't produce ideal results for either rehabbing reliever.
Garrett gave up three earned runs on four hits and one walk while recording just one out in 25 pitches thrown during his Sunday outing.
While Garrett tagged around a little bit, he was at least more or less around the strike zone. The same can't be said for Reid-Foley, who walked three hitters across 0.2 innings before his 25-pitch limit was reached.
Although these results weren't ideal for either pitcher, the biggest goal for any rehab outing is for the player to compete without any injury concerns arising; because that was the case for both Garrett and Reid-Foley, their Sunday appearances can be seen as successful.
It is also worth mentioning that both players have proven themselves with the Mets this season. Garrett accrued a 3.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 63 strikeouts, and four saves in 42 innings thrown for New York before suffering his elbow injury; while Reid-Foley has only thrown 21.2 innings this year, his 1.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP will make him a major weapon when his inevitable return to New York arrives.
Garrett and Reid-Foley's most recent outings may not inspire confidence, but Mets fans can rest assured that their bullpen will be receiving vital reinforcements in the coming days.