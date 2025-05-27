Inside The Mets

Mets reliever Drew Smith optimistic about late-season return

Drew Smith is not ruling out a late-season return this season for the Mets.

Logan VanDine

Sep 13, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith (40) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Less than a year after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery, New York Mets reliever Drew Smith is not ruling out a late-season return in 2025.

On Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that the Mets and Smith are holding onto a slim glimmer of hope that the righty reliever could return towards the end of the season for New York, while also adding, "it's far too early to know with any certainty." DiComo also reported that Smith will begin throwing bullpen sessions for the first time since his surgery next month.

The 31-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery last season for the Amazins' after getting off to a great start out of the bullpen in 2024. Before his untimely injury, Smith went 1-1 last season in 19 games, with a 3.06 ERA and 23 strikeouts across 17.2 innings of work. It was later announced on July 13 that Smith would need season-ending surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

With Smith hitting the open market after the 2024 season, the Mets chose to bring back their longest tenured pitcher on a one-year, $1 million deal during the offseason, with a club option for the 2026 season.

Even though it seemed like Smith would not pitch at all in 2025, there certainly seems to be a slight chance that, at least for now, the right-hander could return around late September to help the Mets during their postseason push and playoff run. If not, the Mets can still pick up Smith's 2026 option given his solid track record; that decision can also be influenced by the veteran's performance if he does pitch this year.

A potential return for Smith could be another major boost for the Mets' pitching staff, which currently has a league-best 2.78 team ERA.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

