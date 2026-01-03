Why the Mets’ chances of signing Kyle Tucker just increased

Another key free agent bat went off the market on Saturday when the Toronto Blue Jays signed Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $63 million contract.

While the New York Mets never seemed like serious contenders to sign Okamoto, they're still expected to sign a big bat for their lineup. They are especially in need of offensive reinforcements after losing homegrown first baseman Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles, as well as trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers and Jeff McNeil to the Athletics.

With the Blue Jays winning the free agent pursuit of Okamoto, does that open the chances for the Mets to sign this All-Star bat still on the open market?

Why the Mets should be favored to sign Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker has been a name swirling around the Mets during the offseason and would certainly make a nice addition to their lineup. The four-time All-Star is also expected to be paid this winter for the prolific offense he brings to the table. Even though it's unclear if Toronto will be done spending in what has already been a busy offseason for them to this point, the Amazins' odds for signing Tucker are now a lot higher.

The main reason why New York could wind up adding Tucker over the Blue Jays is primarily that Toronto has already spent a significant amount of money this winter. They have signed starter pitcher Dylan Cease to a lucrative seven-year, $210 million contract on December 2, brought in Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers later in the month, and signed the aforementioned Okamoto on Saturday. The Blue Jays also have their outfield as of right now set for 2026, with Daulton Varsho, Nathan Lukes and Anthony Santander slated to be their outfielders come Opening Day.

Veteran and postseason hero George Springer is also expected to be the DH for the Blue Jays after manning that spot in their lineup for most of last year, something that Tucker also did with the Chicago Cubs in 2025.

Even though the Blue Jays have been linked to Tucker since the start of the offseason, the Mets may have inadvertently found themselves as the possible frontrunner to sign him. Cody Bellinger has also been a name linked to the Mets due to their need for an outfielder to go along with Juan Soto and Tyrone Taylor; however, the New York Yankees are expected to bring him back and will try to avoid seeing another star player sign across town after Soto did that last offseason.

The Mets need a potent bat for their lineup after parting ways with four players who were thought to be with the franchise for their whole careers. With that no longer a reality and David Stearns not spending a lot this offseason thus far, the Blue Jays' latest signing of Kazuma Okamoto should now open the door for New York to sign Kyle Tucker.

