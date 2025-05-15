Mets reliever Drew Smith takes encouraging step during rehab process
New York Mets reliever Drew Smith took an encouraging step during his rehab after suffering a season-ending injury last season.
On Wednesday, Smith spoke with Joe Pantorno of amNewYork and said that he threw 10 pitches “halfway up the mound” for the first time. The longtime Met continues to rehab from tearing his ulnar collateral ligament last season, which required season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Pantorno also reported that Smith has been participating in catches at 120 feet two to three times a week “for the last few weeks," while also adding that the Mets hope that the 31-year-old can throw from the top of the mound within the next two to three weeks. Barring any setbacks, Smith is also on track to begin rehab assignments "later this summer."
“Obviously, the timelines are fluid after undergoing Tommy John surgery,” Smith said. “But I have already gone through this once before, so I kind of know what to expect.”
This is the second time that Smith underwent Tommy John surgery, as he alluded to. The righty first underwent the operation in 2019 during spring training, which forced him to miss that entire season.
Smith went on to have six healthy seasons for the Amazins' after his surgery, and was on track to put together his best as a big league reliever last year. In 23 games during the 2024 campaign, Smith went 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 23 strikeouts across 17.2 innings pitched. His season would come to a screeching halt, however, when it was announced on July 13 that Smith would undergo season-ending surgery with that aforementioned UCL injury.
Despite Smith not being expected to pitch this season, the Mets still brought back their longest-tenured pitcher during the offseason when he hit the open market. New York re-signed Smith to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2026 season.
While Smith still has ways to go before he returns to pitch in live major league games, this is still an important first step for the righty reliever who has proven to be a reliable arm out of the bullpen over the last couple of seasons for the Mets.