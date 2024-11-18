Mets Reunite With Veteran Outfielder on Minor League Deal
The New York Mets are bringing back a familiar face.
On Monday, the Mets announced that, in addition to signing infielder Donovan Walton, they have agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Rafael Ortega. Both players received major league spring training invites.
Ortega, 33, spent most of the 2023 season in the Mets' organization after signing with the team in June. He appeared in 47 games for the big league club, batting .219/.341/.272 with one home run, eight RBIs, and six stolen bases. He was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 1, following the trades of outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham at the deadline.
In January 2024, Ortega signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox. He was called up to the majors on April 26 but struggled, going 1-for-14 (.071) with one RBI and two walks in 14 games. The White Sox designated him for assignment on May 15, but he cleared waivers and spent the remainder of the season with Triple-A Charlotte.
Ortega fared much better in Triple-A, slashing .289/.413/.498 with 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 89 games. His 139 wRC+ indicated he was 39% above league average offensively.
In parts of eight major league seasons, Ortega has compiled a career slash line of .245/.322/.349 with 22 home runs, 110 RBIs, 140 runs scored, and 49 stolen bases. Capable of playing all three outfield positions, he provides valuable versatility as a depth option.
The lefty-hitting outfielder will have a chance to compete for a spot on the Mets' major league roster in spring training. However, barring injury, he is expected to start the season with Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .230/.379/.398 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 30 games in 2023.
Other minor league depth options include top prospects Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Ryan Clifford, and veteran José Azocar.