Mets Reunite With Veteran Reliever to Boost Bullpen Depth
The New York Mets are reuniting with relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli in an attempt to bolster their bullpen depth down the stretch, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Nittoli made three appearances with the Mets last season before being granted free agency last October. In 12 games with the Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics, he’s recorded eight strikeouts with a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 12 innings. Nittoli will report to Triple-A Syracuse; he most recently became a free agent on August 1 after rejecting an assignment with the Orioles back on July 26.
The 33-year old, who has previously pitched with four other Major League organizations and already been designated for assignment on three separate occasions this season (Orioles, Athletics and Chicago Cubs), has a record of 3-2 with a 2.73 ERA, recording 40 strikeouts and allowing just 11 walks across 26.1 total innings (23 games) with two different organizations in the minors this season. His performance has been respectable enough to latch on somewhere.
President of baseball operations David Stearns has already proven he’s willing to strike fast on low-cost moves. New York continues to shuffle potential bullpen options in and out for manager Carlos Mendoza as the 2024 regular season progresses.
Since the trade deadline on July 30, Adrian Houser was released on July 31 and Jake Diekman was released on August 3.
Back to Nittoli, if the Mets don't call him up in the coming weeks, the righty would have an August 29 opt-out clause in his contract, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.
A bullpen situation that has been overcrowded and unsettled since spring training has not gotten any easier. Depth is always a good thing, only if utilized correctly. Combined with the expected return of Reed Garrett (right elbow inflammation) on Saturday and Sean Reid-Foley (right shoulder impingement), also on the 15-day injured list and an anticipated return sometime in August, there is a logjam coming quick.
Nittoli, if he pitches well, is certainly an option to potentially replace Adam Ottavino (currently on a one-year, $4.5 million contract) and could possibly take advantage of an extra pitcher roster spot in September.