Mets' Rising Star Continues to Make Case to be Part of Long-Term Solution
This New York Mets' young hitter is enjoying a breakout season and has been a huge part of the team's resurgence stretch.
Third Baseman Mark Vientos is a rising star and has taken full advantage of getting regular at-bats in the starting lineup since he was recalled on May 15. Vientos has started 36 games at third base and three games at first base in this span as well.
The right-handed hitting 24-year-old clubbed another home run against the Houston Astros on Saturday in the Mets' 9-6 loss at Citi Field. Vientos hit a two-run bomb off a sinker from Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez in the third and launched it 429-feet to center field at 108.8 MPH.
Vientos has 10 home runs, 23 RBI, a .297 batting average, and an OPS of .933 in 128 at-bats this season. Vientos has four home runs in his last seven games, this includes a stretch of three straight home runs in three consecutive at-bats against the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. His pair of homers on Tuesday came against Yankees reigning AL CY Young winner Gerrit Cole.
Vientos had to battle through a lot of adversity to reach this point. He was sent down five times since his MLB debut on September 11, 2022. There were concerns about his defense and the Mets had a hard time finding a position for him with third baseman Brett Baty also in the fold. The signing of designated hitter J.D Martinez this offseason also displaced Vientos.
Vientos was drafted by the Mets in the second-round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. Vientos was the Mets' fourth ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline in 2022.
The youngster is making a strong case to be the Mets' permanent third baseman and part of the team's promising young core for years to come.