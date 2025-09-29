Mets rival called Pete Alonso's top free agency destination
When speaking with the media after the New York Mets lost to the Miami Marlins on September 28 (thus ending their 2025 season), slugger Pete Alonso confirmed that he would be opting out of the second year of his current contract and thus become an unrestricted free agent.
“For me, playing for this organization, this city, they've continued to believe in me. And I've loved playing here. There's some great guys in this clubhouse, there's some great people on the staff. Every single day, it's just been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue," Alonso said about his future, per an X post from SNY.
"I've really appreciated it and have been nothing but full of gratitude every single day. Nothing is guaranteed, but we'll see what happens. I mean, I've loved being a Met. Hopefully, they've appreciated me the same," Alonso added before confirming that he will be opting out of his contract.
Mets fans have known for months that Alonso was going to opt out, as his fantastic 2025 campaign made that an inevitability. However, given that New York fans were holding out hope that their team was still going to make the 2025 postseason in spite of their abysmal second half, they probably weren't expecting to get confirmation of Alonso's decision in September.
Yankees Called Pete Alonso's Top Landing Spot
Now the question becomes where Alonso will end up signing. While the Mets will be among the favorites to secure him, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller suggested that New York's other team is the most likely landing spot for Alonso in a September 28 article.
"The biggest question here isn't the roster fit or the willingness of the team to make the investment. It's whether Alonso would be willing to do this to Mets fans," Miller wrote after listing the Yankees as Alonso's top free agency destination.
"The Yankees do kind of owe the Mets one, though, for outbidding them on Juan Soto this past winter," Miller added.
"And after a few years of hoping for the best and not getting a whole lot out of late-career Anthony Rizzo and Paul Goldschmidt, the Yankees could be looking to make a long-term investment at first base for the first time since signing Mark Teixeira in 2009."
It would be brutal for the Mets faithful to see Alonso wearing the pinstripes next season. However, regardless of where he ends up, he's sure to receive a sincere standing ovation whenever he returns to Citi Field — especially if he re-signs with the Mets.