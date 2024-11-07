Mets' Rival Reportedly Checked in on Sean Manaea
Although the New York Mets are expected to have several new arrivals this offseason, there could be several departures from last year's team.
The Mets' starting rotation, in particular, has three arms on the free agent market, those being Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and Sean Manaea. Out of these starters, New York arguably has the most incentive to bring Manaea back; the lefty exercised his opt-out for 2025 after emerging as an ace, pitching 181.2 innings with a 3.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts.
However, while the Mets are naturally a significant suitor, there is a chance that Manaea could be pitching on the other side of town.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the New York Yankees are also in the pitching market, as they look to further improve after a World Series appearance. While Heyman mentioned the usual suspects - Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell - he also wrote that the Yankees checked in on Manaea.
Both New York teams made deep playoff runs and fell to the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers; with a championship within their grasps, the Yankees and Mets will directly compete against each other in the free agent market.
Of course, Manaea isn't the only player in the city that both teams are vying for. Yankees' outfielder Juan Soto is the top free agent available this offseason, and the Mets are considered the favorite to land him (outside of the Yankees themselves). Additionally, Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso is another highly coveted free agent, and while the Mets are also favored to land him, the Yankees have expressed their interest in his services.
However, Manaea has a lower price tag in comparison to Soto, Alonso, or other aces such as Burnes and Snell; even if the Mets and Yankees land one of the more expensive free agents, they should still theoretically be able to sign the 32-year-old southpaw.
When taking the intra-city rivalry into account, the Manaea sweepstakes - along with the Soto and Alonso sweepstakes - will strengthen one team and weaken the other, giving extra incentive for the Mets or Yankees to establish supremacy over New York.