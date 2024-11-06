Mets' Rivals Checked in With Scott Boras About Pete Alonso
It didn't take long for the Pete Alonso sweepstakes to heat up this winter.
We know the New York Mets are interested in bringing Alonso back to Queens as long as it makes sense for them to do so financially. But the Mets aren't alone; as ESPN's Kiley McDaniel alluded to in a November 5 article by writing, "there are plenty of other teams that like Alonso as a player in the $100 million to $125 million range."
And the baseball community found out that the Mets' cross-town rival New York Yankees are among the teams who've inquired about Alonso on Tuesday after Yankees GM Brian Cashman revealed as much to the media.
"Yeah, sure he did," Cashman said when asked if Alonso's name had come up in his phone conversation with Alonso's agent Scott Boras, per SNY. "There’s a lot of high-quality players in this marketplace, and certainly Pete did an amazing job with the Mets.
“[I] had a brief conversation with Scott about a lot of his... free agents, which is normal, and Pete’s one of them, so yes," Cashman continued.
Bona fide sluggers like Alonso rarely hit the free agency market, so it's no surprise that the Yankees are interested.
However, if there's any good news for Mets fans, it's highly unlikely that the Yankees could sign both Juan Soto and Alonso this offseason. So if they're seriously pursuing Alonso, that likely means Soto is headed elsewhere — and that elsewhere could very well be the Mets.
While losing Alonso (especially to the Yankees) is not ideal, securing Soto in his stead should appease Mets fans.