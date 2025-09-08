Mets' rookie phenom smartly named 'X-factor' down the stretch
The New York Mets have a lot of work to do in a short period of time if they are going to catch the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race.
With 19 games remaining in the season, the Mets are currently seven games behind entering play on September 8. It certainly feels like an insurmountable lead, but the teams are set to start a four-game series on Monday night that will go a long way in determining who will come out ahead in the NL East. A strong performance from New York would put some real pressure on their rivals.
Taking the mound in Game 1 of the series will be their star rookie, Nolan McLean. He has lit the baseball world on fire since making his MLB debut on August 16 against the Seattle Mariners. Stability has been provided to a starting rotation that has struggled for a large portion of the season, putting a lot of pressure on the bullpen to get the job done.
Nolan McLean is Mets' key x-factor
All eyes are going to be on McLean to see how long he can keep this hot streak up for. It is a major reason why Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) has named him as the team’s key x-factor down the stretch; despite his lack of big league experience, the 24-year-old is an integral part of the puzzle.
Sammon believes that McLean could be a Game 1 starter for the Mets in a playoff series and it is hard to argue against that. Monday is going to be only the fifth Major League start of his career, but is there a pitcher that manager Carlos Mendoza would rather have on the mound in a big spot at this point? The answer is likely no.
Read More: Mets' emerging ace receives bold prediction for postseason
Through his first four starts, McLean has been sensational. He is 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA across 26.1 innings with 28 strikeouts. His ERA+ is an eye-popping 200, along with an elite 0.759 WHIP and 2.42 FIP. The length he is providing the team has been much-needed with so many of their other starters struggling to work deep into games, setting ugly history in the process.
McLean certainly doesn’t look like a rookie, showcasing the kind of poise on the mound normally possessed by seasoned veterans. Even when he has faced some adversity, his confidence and rhythm haven’t been shaken. He sticks to the game plan and gets the job done regardless of the circumstances.
It would be somewhat unprecedented to thrust a rookie into the mix of a playoff series in this fashion. However, McLean has earned that opportunity. If he shuts down the Phillies for a second time in his start on Monday night, it could all but solidify his standing as the team’s ace down the stretch.