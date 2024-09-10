Mets Rumored to Target Vital Position in Free Agency
With the New York Mets having won 17 of their past 23 games and surging up the NL Wild Card standings, fans are currently thinking much more about the looming postseason than they are about the upcoming offseason.
Yet, regardless of how the Mets' 2024 campaign ends, the moves they do (or don't) make this winter will most likely have major implications on how their next few seasons pan out.
Of course, the two biggest names the Mets are reportedly looking to sign is Yankees' superstar Juan Soto and their own homegrown slugger Pete Alonso.
Although a September 10 article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller notes that New York won't solely be seeking upgrades at the plate.
"They're also going to make it a point to bring in at least one quality starting pitcher, considering they're about to lose all three of their team leaders in innings pitched this season," Miller wrote of the Mets. "If it's Corbin Burnes, that might be another $200M price tag."
With Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana (who have a combined 475.1 innings pitched this year) all potentially departing, New York clearly needs to add another starting pitcher.
They'll hopefully have a healthy Kodai Senga returning next year, along with Christian Scott, David Peterson, and potentially top prospect Brandon Sproat. But adding a perennial Cy Young candidate like Corbin Burnes would solidify New York's staff as one of MLB's most elite.
But even if Burnes signs elsewhere, there are still top-tier pitchers like Shane Bieber or Max Fried the Mets could also target.
Time will tell which major free agents the Mets will manage to land in the coming months.