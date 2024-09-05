Mets Could Address Biggest Weakness With Top Free Agency Target
While the New York Mets have been rolling of late, there are still some deficiencies they'd be wise to address this offseason if they want to maximize their future World Series potential.
Their biggest weakness has been walking hitters. In a September 3 article from Bleacher Report, Zachary Rymer wrote, "The Mets need to solve their walk problem. They lead all NL teams inbases on balls across the last two seasons. And when they've walked three or more batters in a game this season, they have a .500 record at 49-49."
The best way to address this walking problem would be to sign sure-fire strike throwers in free agency. Luckily, there is an elite pitcher who's set to become an unrestricted free agent and who produced a shockingly good strikeout/walk ratio in 2024 before suffering an injury.
A September 5 Bleacher Report article listed Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber as likely to move on from Cleveland and test the free agency waters this offseason.
"The Guardians generally steer clear of expensive long-term contracts, with the José Ramírez extension one of the few exceptions, and it has long looked like Shane Bieber's time with the team would come to an end when he reached free agency," Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter wrote.
"The 29-year-old tossed 12 scoreless innings with a 20-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in two starts before hitting the injured list, and he could conceivably be ready to return around the All-Star break next year."
Bieber is a two-time All-Star and 2020 AL CY Young Award winner who was off to a sterling start this season before tearing his UCL, which has forced him to miss the remainder of 2024.
When he's healthy, Bieber has proven to be one of baseball's very best (and most accurate) starting pitchers.
The Mets would be hard-pressed to find someone who can better solve their pitching staff's walking woes than Bieber. And while his arm injury would force him to miss the start of next season, that means the Mets could likely sign him at a discounted rate and still have him ready for the 2025 postseason.