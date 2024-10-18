Mets Schedule Surprise Performance Before NLCS Game 5
Before Friday’s NLCS Game 5, New York Mets fans will be treated to a special musical performance at Citi Field.
On Thursday evening, the club announced that four-time Grammy Award-winning Motown group The Temptations will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Citi Field before the Mets face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Immediately following the national anthem, they will perform their iconic hit “My Girl,” which became the group’s first No. 1 song in 1964.
“My Girl” has special significance for Mets fans, as it has been star shortstop Francisco Lindor’s walk-up song since mid-May, coinciding with the team's turnaround. Lindor has encouraged fans to transform his walk-up into a singalong, occasionally even calling timeouts before his at-bats to let them serenade him for longer.
In the first inning, Lindor takes his time getting into the box, allowing fans to belt out the first verse and chorus—even after the music fades. Both the fans and the organization have fully embraced this unique tradition, which has resonated with the crowd and created a lively atmosphere at a packed Citi Field in recent weeks.
Throughout this season, the Mets have explored creative ways to entertain their fan base, from veteran utility infielder Jose Iglesias performing his hit song “OMG” in a postgame concert to installing a purple seat at Citi Field in honor of Grimace, whose ceremonial first pitch kickstarted the team’s seven-game win streak in June and became a symbol of their magical run.
Last year, Billboard magazine named The Temptations No. 1 on its list of the Top 100 Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of All Time. Of the original members from when the group formed in 1960, only 82-year-old Otis Williams remains, holding the rights to the group’s name. The other four active members joined between 1983 and 2022.
They will sing the anthem at 4:53 p.m. ET, exactly 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. Their performance of “My Girl” will follow immediately after.
New York faces a 3-1 deficit in the series and is on the brink of elimination. A win on Friday would push the series back to Los Angeles for Game 6, with a potential Game 7 to follow if necessary.