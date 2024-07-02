Inside The Mets

Mets' Scorching Hot Star Slugger Dealing With Injury

This New York Mets' blistering hot star slugger is now dealing with an injury.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 1, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) looks to the sky in front of Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) after hitting a three run home run during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 1, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) looks to the sky in front of Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) after hitting a three run home run during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports / Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Mets are likely holding their breath.

With a little under an hour to go until first pitch at Nationals Park on Tuesday, the Mets announced that they scratched star DH J.D. Martinez from the lineup due to a sore left ankle.

Martinez crushed a go-ahead three-run home run for the Mets in the 10th inning of Monday night's 9-7 extra innings victory over the Washington Nationals in D.C.

Martinez's absence hurts more with outfielder Brandon Nimmo still out of the starting lineup after suffering a cut on his forehead in a scary hotel room accident early Monday morning. Luckily, Nimmo told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that he expects to be available off the bench on Tuesday night and back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Back to Martinez, the 36-year-old has been one of the Mets' hottest hitters during their impressive 19-8 stretch. Across his past 15 games, Martinez is slashing .296/.441/.593 with a 1.034 OPS, four home runs and 16 RBIs.

On the season, Martinez is hitting .278/.360/.493 with a .853 OPS, 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 56 games. He did not make his debut with the team until late-April due to a back issue that slowed his already delayed arrival as a result of missing big-league Spring Training. The Mets signed Martinez to a one-year, $12 million deal in late-March at the eleventh hour of camp.

The Martinez move was a surprising one from president of baseball operations David Stearns, as the Mets looked intent on rolling with Mark Vientos at DH this year. Instead, they landed Martinez, who has been raking out of the DH spot. Vientos has been doing the same after claiming the third base job following the struggles of Brett Baty, who got demoted to Triple-A in May.

The severity of Martinez's ankle soreness is currently unknown, but the Mets are hoping it will not keep him out for an extended period of time. Stay tuned for further updates on his injury status.

Backup catcher Luis Torrens has replaced Martinez as the DH on Tuesday.

Published |Modified
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News