Mets' Scorching Hot Star Slugger Dealing With Injury
The New York Mets are likely holding their breath.
With a little under an hour to go until first pitch at Nationals Park on Tuesday, the Mets announced that they scratched star DH J.D. Martinez from the lineup due to a sore left ankle.
Martinez crushed a go-ahead three-run home run for the Mets in the 10th inning of Monday night's 9-7 extra innings victory over the Washington Nationals in D.C.
Martinez's absence hurts more with outfielder Brandon Nimmo still out of the starting lineup after suffering a cut on his forehead in a scary hotel room accident early Monday morning. Luckily, Nimmo told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that he expects to be available off the bench on Tuesday night and back in the lineup on Wednesday.
Back to Martinez, the 36-year-old has been one of the Mets' hottest hitters during their impressive 19-8 stretch. Across his past 15 games, Martinez is slashing .296/.441/.593 with a 1.034 OPS, four home runs and 16 RBIs.
On the season, Martinez is hitting .278/.360/.493 with a .853 OPS, 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 56 games. He did not make his debut with the team until late-April due to a back issue that slowed his already delayed arrival as a result of missing big-league Spring Training. The Mets signed Martinez to a one-year, $12 million deal in late-March at the eleventh hour of camp.
The Martinez move was a surprising one from president of baseball operations David Stearns, as the Mets looked intent on rolling with Mark Vientos at DH this year. Instead, they landed Martinez, who has been raking out of the DH spot. Vientos has been doing the same after claiming the third base job following the struggles of Brett Baty, who got demoted to Triple-A in May.
The severity of Martinez's ankle soreness is currently unknown, but the Mets are hoping it will not keep him out for an extended period of time. Stay tuned for further updates on his injury status.
Backup catcher Luis Torrens has replaced Martinez as the DH on Tuesday.