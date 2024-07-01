New York Mets Dodge Injury Scare With Red-Hot Star After Hotel Room Accident
The New York Mets and their star outfielder have seemingly dodged a disaster.
As manager Carlos Mendoza shared with reporters in Washington D.C., Brandon Nimmo slipped in his hotel room while trying to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and suffered a cut on his forehead. Nimmo was hospitalized until Monday afternoon, but luckily all tests came back negative and he does not have a concussion.
Crisis averted, but Nimmo is out of the lineup for the Mets tonight as the team gets set to take on the Washington Nationals in a four-game road series.
Mendoza believes all parties "got lucky." The Mets' skipper was woken up by a text message from the team's trainers in the middle of the night regarding Nimmo. Mendoza was unsure if Nimmo received any stitches, but called the situation "scary." Nimmo alerted the Mets' trainers immediately following this late-night/early morning scare.
Nimmo later spoke to reporters in the Nationals' visiting dugout and called his cut a "Harry Potter scar." He fainted in the bathroom on Sunday night, but is fine now despite not sleeping or eating. He expects to be back in the Mets' lineup on Tuesday.
Nimmo has been one of the Mets' hottest hitters during the club's torrid stretch. After being moved from the leadoff spot to the No. 2 hole, the 31-year-old has hit .291/.376/.521 with a .897 OPS and six home runs in his last 30 games. Following a slow start to the season, Nimmo has pumped his numbers up to .247/.367/.448 with a .815 OPS, 13 homers and 50 RBIs in 77 games.
The surging Mets cannot afford to lose Nimmo for a significant period of time, but early signs show that they were able to evade something more serious.