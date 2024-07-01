Inside The Mets

New York Mets Dodge Injury Scare With Red-Hot Star After Hotel Room Accident

The New York Mets have seemingly dodged an injury scare with this red-hot star following a middle of the night hotel room accident.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Mets and their star outfielder have seemingly dodged a disaster.

As manager Carlos Mendoza shared with reporters in Washington D.C., Brandon Nimmo slipped in his hotel room while trying to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and suffered a cut on his forehead. Nimmo was hospitalized until Monday afternoon, but luckily all tests came back negative and he does not have a concussion.

Crisis averted, but Nimmo is out of the lineup for the Mets tonight as the team gets set to take on the Washington Nationals in a four-game road series.

Mendoza believes all parties "got lucky." The Mets' skipper was woken up by a text message from the team's trainers in the middle of the night regarding Nimmo. Mendoza was unsure if Nimmo received any stitches, but called the situation "scary." Nimmo alerted the Mets' trainers immediately following this late-night/early morning scare.

Nimmo later spoke to reporters in the Nationals' visiting dugout and called his cut a "Harry Potter scar." He fainted in the bathroom on Sunday night, but is fine now despite not sleeping or eating. He expects to be back in the Mets' lineup on Tuesday.

Nimmo has been one of the Mets' hottest hitters during the club's torrid stretch. After being moved from the leadoff spot to the No. 2 hole, the 31-year-old has hit .291/.376/.521 with a .897 OPS and six home runs in his last 30 games. Following a slow start to the season, Nimmo has pumped his numbers up to .247/.367/.448 with a .815 OPS, 13 homers and 50 RBIs in 77 games.

The surging Mets cannot afford to lose Nimmo for a significant period of time, but early signs show that they were able to evade something more serious.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News