Mets’ Sean Manaea impresses in season debut
Starting pitcher Sean Manaea did not miss a beat during his first outing of the season for the New York Mets.
Despite taking the hard-luck loss on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, Manaea gave the Mets everything they could have hoped for in his season debut. After taking over in place of Clay Holmes, who worked the first five innings for New York, Manaea came in and dominated.
The lefty hurler worked the final 3.1 innings for the Amazins', striking out seven, including at one point five in a row on five hits. The only blemish on the 33-year-old's line was giving up a walk-off RBI single to Nick Loftin that won the game for Kansas City, 3-2. Manaea in total threw 65 pitches, 44 of them for strikes.
Manaea's 2025 debut was much later in the season than expected, as he started the regular season on the 60-day injured list with a right oblique strain suffered during spring training. The 33-year-old had his return further delayed when a loose body was discovered in his left elbow during his rehab assignment on June 24, which shut him down from throwing for a couple of days.
"It was really good to be back," Manaea said after his first outing of the season. "Fastball, slider felt really good, threw only one changeup to Bobby [Witt Jr.]...everything felt really good."
New York is hoping that this outing for Manaea will be a sign of things to come during the second half of the regular season, especially after he emerged as the team's ace last season. In 32 starts during the 2024 campaign, Manaea went 12–6 with a 3.47 ERA and 187 strikeouts in a career-high 181.2 innings. The veteran's career year resulted in the Mets re-signing him to a three-year, $75 million deal during the offseason.
With Manaea back, the Mets will finally have a somewhat stable pitching rotation with the likes of the aforementioned Holmes, Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Frankie Montas expected to be the starting five during the second half of the season.