New York Mets could lose another reliever to Tommy John surgery

The New York Mets could be on the verge of losing another promising relief pitcher to Tommy John surgery, per manager Carlos Mendoza.

May 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets pitcher Max Kranick (32) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets pitcher Max Kranick (32) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The New York Mets already lost Dedniel Nunez to his second Tommy John surgery and now could lose another promising relief pitcher to the same fate.

As manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Sunday, right-hander Max Kranick is under consideration for Tommy John surgery. Per Mendoza, Kranick went to see Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday and is waiting for more opinions on how to proceed.

Kranick has been on the injured list since June 16 with an elbow injury. Prior to going down, the righty was having a breakout season in the Mets' bullpen, posting a 3-2 record, 3.65 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and 25 strikeouts across 37 innings pitched (24 appearances). Before this season, Kranick had not appeared in the majors since 2022 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 27-year-old made the Mets out of spring training as a result of an impressive showing in camp. Now it appears that his breakout campaign is over if he indeed requires Tommy John surgery, which could be the case.

In addition to Kranick, Mendoza provided an update on righty reliever Jose Butto, who has been on the IL due to an illness since July 1. Per Mendoza, Butto will be pitching in a game in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday. If all goes well, the Mets could have Butto, 27, back in their bullpen by next weekend when the second half of the season begins.

Butto, a long reliever, has been solid this year, posting a 2.47 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and 39 strikeouts across 47.1 innings pitched (31 appearances) in 2025.

The Mets could use Butto back as soon as possible due to their pitching staff being decimated by injuries as of late. While Kranick could be done for the season, Butto should return in the near future.

