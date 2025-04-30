Mets select left-hander Brandon Waddell ahead of Wednesday’s game
Reinforcements are on the way as the New York Mets find themselves in a stretch of games on 13 consecutive days.
On Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reported that the team has selected the contract of left-hander Brandon Waddell from Triple-A Syracuse. Had the Mets followed their rotation, Kodai Senga would be on the mound on Wednesday, but the call-up of Waddell gives the starters an extra day of rest.
According to Healey, it has yet to be determined if Waddell will start the game or serve as a bulk reliever. The Mets designated veteran long reliever and spot starter José Ureña on Tuesday and selected the contract of reliever Kevin Herget, also from Triple-A Syracuse.
Waddell has not pitched in the majors since 2021, when he last suited up for the Baltimore Orioles. From 2022 to 2024, Waddell split time between the Doosan Bears of the KBO and the Rakuten Monkeys of the CPBL in Taiwan. He signed a minor league deal with the Mets in December 2024 and has been pitching as a starter down in Syracuse.
So far this season at Triple-A, Waddell has started five games, posting a 1-1 record with a 1.54 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. He has a K:BB ratio of 21:7 and has only allowed one home run and four earned runs.
Waddell’s time in the big leagues has not been as favorable. He’s spent parts of two seasons pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Baltimore Orioles; for his MLB career, Waddell has a 5.68 ERA and 2.13 WHIP with just nine strikeouts to eleven walks in 12.2 innings of work.
The Mets will start back-to-back southpaws against the Diamondbacks, as David Peterson took the mound on Tuesday night. Arizona certainly has an above-average offense this season, but as a team, their splits are much worse against left-handed pitchers, according to FanGraphs.
Before Waddell’s call-up, Mets’ top prospect Brandon Sproat was a name being rumored for a spot start on Wednesday. While his future with the club is tantalizing, Sproat has struggled this season, posting a 5.79 ERA through five starts at Triple-A.