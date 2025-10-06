Mets should aggressively pursue star third baseman in offseason
On October 3, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand published an article that read, "According to a source, it’s a near certainty that [Boston Red Sox infielder Alex] Bregman will opt out and test free agency for a second straight year, this time without a qualifying offer attached to him."
Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston that included a player opt-out after the 2025 campaign. And given that the three-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series champion produced an extremely solid season that included him hitting .272 with an .822 OPS (his best since the 2019 season), one would imagine he'll be able to hit it big with a long-term deal on the free agency market.
Read more: Edwin Diaz's expected Mets contract decision raises eyebrows
Later on in the article, Feinsand noted that most around the league feel like Bregman remaining with the Red Sox (albeit on a new deal) is the most likely scenario, given that his season spent in Boston was mutually beneficial. But that doesn't mean another team — such as the New York Mets — couldn't come in and take him away.
The Case for the New York Mets to Sign Alex Bregman in Free Agency
At first glance, New York doesn't seem like an ideal fit for Bregman, which is why Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly didn't list the Mets as one of Bregman's top eight potential landing spots in an October 3 article.
However, there's some speculation that New York might be looking to trade some of their surplus infielders this offseason to address other holes on the roster. Specifically, names like Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuña have been called trade candidates.
If the Mets were able to offload two (or more) of these players, that would create space for Bregman in the infield.
One reason why the Mets don't initially seem like a top potential Bregman suitor is that they won't be able to sign both him and Pete Alonso (who is also represented by Scott Boras), and the assumption is that David Stearns and the rest of the front office will prioritize signing Alonso.
But if the Polar Bear ends up elsewhere, it's easy to see why the Mets would end up pursuing Bregman in Alonso's stead.
Ultimately, some dominoes need to fall in the right place for the Mets to set their sights on Bregman. But New York's lineup would look formidable with him in the middle of it on Opening Day 2026.