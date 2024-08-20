Mets Should Target Hard-Throwing Reliever After Shocking Release
This move came as a shock, but now the New York Mets or another contender could benefit from it.
On Tuesday, it was reported that hard-throwing right-handed reliever Hector Neris was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs. Not only was Neris DFA'd, but he already cleared waivers and is being released by Chicago, meaning he is up for grabs.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers was the first to report on this news.
Neris was having a bit of a down year to his standards, posting a 3.89 ERA, a 1.52 WHIP, 46 strikeouts and 17 saves in 22 chances across 44 innings.
Although the 35-year-old wasn't having a great season, the Cubs might have opted to get rid of him now before his $9 million vesting option for 2025 kicked in. Neris needed a total of 60 appearances or 45 games finished, and was at 46 appearances and 33 games finished as of his last outing on August 18.
The Mets should be all over Neris, as he could provide a major boost in the late-innings for manager Carlos Mendoza's bullpen.
New York's 'pen has been rather shaky in 2024, and the only reliever they acquired at the trade deadline, who hasn't flopped to this point is Phil Maton (1.84 ERA, 14.2 innings).
Neris is coming off a season with the Houston Astros in 2023, where he produced a dazzling 1.71 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 68.1 innings.
Neris' ceiling seemingly makes him a no-brainer for the Mets to pursue. However, they will likely have heavy competition for his services, as a number of contenders could use the veteran righty in their bullpen down the stretch and in the postseason.