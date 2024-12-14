Mets Showing Interest in Potential Pete Alonso Replacement
The New York Mets have won the free agency prize in signing Juan Soto, but continue to be linked to more upper echelon free agents this offseason.
Ari Alexander of KPRC2 Houston reported that the Mets have strong interest in third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman would provide another strong bat to a lineup in pursuit of their first World Series appearance since 2015. The 30-year-old slashed .260/.315/.453 with a .768 OPS, 26 home runs and 75 RBI in 145 games last season. In addition, he earned the first Gold Glove Award of his career in 2024 after leading all third basemen in putouts, assists, double plays, and fielding percentage.
The big question is whether or not the Mets will make a serious offer to sign Bregman, who reportedly is looking for a deal of more than $200 million over eight seasons, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.
Other teams, including the Astros, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees, are top contenders to sign Bregman. The Astros may be a team to remove from the list after trading for former Cubs third baseman Isaac Paredes in the deal that sent star outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago. Bregman played for Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch in Houston from 2016 through 2019, which makes the AL Wild Card team from a season ago another possible landing spot for Bregman.
The Mets haven't given up on the possibility of re-signing Pete Alonso, but the addition of Bregman would all but seal Alonso's fate with the Mets. Should the Mets sign Bregman, Mark Vientos would move from third base to first base.
Bregman has had five seasons with at least 20 home runs, topping out at 41 in 2019. For his career, he has slashed .272/.366/.483 with 191 home runs, 663 runs batted in and an OPS of .849 in 1,111 games.