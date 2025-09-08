Mets shut down key pitcher in major blow to staff
The New York Mets have taken another hit to their starting pitching depth.
On Monday, the Mets announced they shut down rehabbing pitcher Tylor Megill from throwing. Manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters the right-hander felt arm tightness while throwing secondary pitches in Sunday’s Triple-A start and has been sent back to New York for imaging.
“We’re running out of time, especially now with him complaining about the same thing that he went down with earlier in the year,” Mendoza said when asked about the possibility of a return this season. There are a little less than three weeks left on the schedule before postseason play begins.
Megill, 30, has been on the injured list since June 17 with a right elbow sprain. He began his rehab assignment with three consecutive scoreless outings but struggled over his next few starts, raising his ERA to 6.60 over 20 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.
In what was expected to be his final rehab start Sunday in Buffalo, Megill was pulled after recording just six outs. The 6-foot-7 righty allowed five runs on four hits with two walks and two hit batters while striking out three over two-plus innings. He exited after 67 pitches.
It was unclear how the Mets planned to use Megill upon his activation, given that their trio of top starting pitching prospects — Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat — had recently grabbed spots in the big league rotation. Before hitting the IL, Megill made 14 starts, posting a 5-5 record with a 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and a career-best 11.7 K/9 rate across 68.1 innings.
With a bulk relief role still up for grabs as the postseason looms, the rotation remains uncertain as well.
Last Friday, the Mets optioned veteran right-hander Kodai Senga to Triple-A Syracuse after a rough stretch where he posted a 5.90 ERA over nine starts. The club plans to have him work on his mechanics for a couple of starts before deciding if he can be a viable October option. Senga cannot rejoin the Mets until Sept. 20 — just eight days before the regular season ends.
Having already parted with Paul Blackburn and lost Frankie Montas to UCL surgery, Megill’s latest setback likely rules out another insurance option for the Mets. Megill made two relief appearances in the 2024 postseason, going 0-1 with five earned runs allowed and five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.