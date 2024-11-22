Mets Sign Familiar Veteran Slugger to Minor League Deal
The New York Mets continue to sign depth pieces for next season after adding a former division foe on a minor league deal.
On Thursday, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the Mets have signed first baseman/DH/outfielder Joey Meneses to a minor league contract with an invitation to MLB spring training. The move comes just two days after the Mets made a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Jose Siri as the team continues to add to their roster heading into 2025.
Meneses, now 32, has shown some promise as a big league bat having played the last three seasons with the Washington Nationals. He started his career with the Atlanta Braves organization before moving on to the Philadelphia Phillies, although he never suited up in a major league game for either franchise.
Menses signing a minor league pact with the Mets means that he has now been a part of four out of five teams in the NL East division. Meneses has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox organization as well as one season with the Orix Buffaloes of the Japanese NPB league.
His most productive season came in 2023 when he played in 154 games, with 131 of those appearances coming as a designated hitter. He also played 20 games as the team’s first baseman and a couple of games in the outfield as well.
Across his three seasons with Washington, Meneses slashed a respectable .274/.322/.408 wit 29 home runs, 165 RBI, and a wRC+ of 101. Plate discipline appears to be Meneses’ achilles heel as he has recorded 245 strikeouts to just 74 walks in 286 career games.
Meneses joins other players that the Mets have signed to minor league deals since the end of the season including right-hander Justin Hagenman, right-hander Rico Garcia, right-hander Kevin Herget, infielder Donovan Walton and outfielder Rafael Ortega.