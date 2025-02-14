Mets' Brandon Nimmo provides telling injury update
After the New York Mets' loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 in the NLCS, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo told The Athletic that he had been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot since May 2024.
“Right now it hurts pretty good,” Nimmo said after the game. “The second-to-last game against Philadelphia, I did something on the field and made it quite a bit worse. … When it gets inflamed and flares up, it’s a harder thing to calm down.”
Nimmo later told the New York Post that he received a PCP injection in that foot days after the Mets' 2024 playoff run ended, with the hope it would be fully healed by the time spring training rolled around.
The Mets' spring training is now upon us. And when speaking with the media on February 14, Nimmo offered a clear update on his recovery.
"Just finished running. I'm at like 91% now, so we're in a really good spot," Nimmo said, per an X post from SNY. "It's a good place to be, we're trending upwards, we're going to keep stacking good days on good days.
"Really what you want to do is just not push it too hard right now, because it's trending in the right direction. So we'll take those steps accordingly, but it's in a really good spot right now," he added.
Per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Nimmo's "91%" isn't an estimation and instead conveys that he's gotten up to 91 percent in his running progression, which is measured against his previous top speed.
When asked about the possibility of DH-ing more early in the season to help his recovery process, Nimmo said, "I mean, It's a possibility. But also, I'm confident in everything that we've done this offseason that I really think we can kind of put this in the rearview mirror if we really just nip it in the bud now. Make sure we don't rush it but we get it back to full strength," per SNY.
It sounds like Nimmo is optimistic he'll be back to a full bill of health by the time Opening Day rolls around.