Mets’ Slugger Discusses Heated Exchange With Former Brewers’ Teammate
New York Mets’ outfielder Jesse Winker was met with a chorus of boos during his first at-bat in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series in Milwaukee. Based on how the rest of the game unfolded, those boos are likely to grow louder as the series continues.
To understand the hostility, it is important to briefly revisit the events that sparked these feelings.
Winker, 31, played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, where he posted a career-worst .199/.320/.247 slash line in 61 games and missed most of the second half with a back injury. His exit velocity dropped to 86.8 mph, his hard-hit rate fell to 31.9%, and he recorded a career-high 25.9% strikeout rate.
Brewers fans were upset when the team included Winker on their postseason roster instead of fan-favorite Garrett Mitchell, who had played just 47 MLB games at that point. Their displeasure was evident when Winker struck out in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and again when he pinch-hit in Game 2. When Winker grounded out, the boos at American Family Field were even louder.
Before he joined the Mets at the trade deadline, Winker had already played the villain at American Family Field in July, jogging slowly around the bases after crushing a 403-foot home run for the Washington Nationals. He could not resist a long look at the same crowd that booed him.
So, when the Milwaukee crowd booed him again on Tuesday, Winker got his revenge. With the Mets trailing 2-0 in the second inning, he lined a two-run triple into the right-field corner to tie the game. As he rounded second base, Winker appeared to glance in former teammate Willy Adames' direction. Upon reaching third, he shouted in excitement toward the Mets dugout, then locked eyes with Adames and began shouting at him.
“You’re fired up, it’s what you play the game for,” Winker said, reflecting on his emotions after the triple, one of several key hits in the Mets' 8-4 victory. “To help a team win a game in the playoffs, it’s so much bigger than yourself. It’s bigger than all of us, so there were a ton of emotions for sure.”
When asked what was said between him and Adames, Winker carefully dodged the question.
"Nothing," Winker responded. "I don't really want to speak on it. I just want to focus on the game tomorrow."
Adames, however, elaborated slightly on the confrontation.
“I don’t know what was going through his head, but he just started saying some stuff and I said something back,” Adames said. “I don’t know. I think that’s the kind of player he is. ... I guess that’s part of his personality. It was just a little bit of a surprise to me, but we don’t back off.”
Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mets can advance to the NLDS with a win. Whether he is in the starting lineup or not, Winker is ready to move past the spat with Adames.
“Yeah, it’s out of my control,” Winker said. “I just wanna focus on the game.”