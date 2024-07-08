Mets’ Slugger Makes Big MLB Home Run Derby Announcement
On Sunday, it was announced that New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been selected as the team's sole representative for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
But Alonso used this news to make another announcement: he'll also be competing in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Alonso’s announcement was made on Sunday via Instagram, where he dropped an awesome promotional video displaying clips from his past Home Run Derby victories and various home runs he has hit with the Mets, with the caption, “I am so honored to be selected as an All-Star and represent the @Mets! I’m excited to announce that I will participate in the Home Run Derby!!! #LFGM”.
The 29-year-old slugger is already a two-time Home Run Derby champion; he is one of just four players to win the event multiple times, joining Ken Griffey Jr., Prince Fielder, and former Met Yoenis Cespedes.
Alonso first won the contest in 2019 as a rookie, defeating Toronto Blue Jays standout Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in an iconic final round at Progressive Field in Cleveland. There was no 2020 MLB Home Run Derby due to the pandemic, but Alonso successfully defended his 2019 title two years later at Coors Field in Denver. The “Polar Bear” clobbered 74 home runs overall in the 2021 event, including 23 in the final round, to join Griffey Jr. and Cespedes as the only players to win consecutive derbies.
Alonso also competed in the 2022 and 2023 Home Run Derby, but didn’t win either; he was eliminated by Seattle Mariners' superstar Julio Rodriguez in both years.
On Monday morning, Alonso was asked by SNY whether he had his mind set on participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby, so long as he was named an All-Star.
“Yeah, just something I’m really excited to do,” Alonso said. “And I’m happy they asked because it’s an opportunity for me to give back to the community. I’m really excited to do it, and I think it’s a great opportunity to use it as a platform to help give back."
Alonso added that if takes home any prize money from this year’s competition, he’ll be putting it to his Alonso Foundation.
"I want to help inspire youth by having the funds go to refurbishing fields and getting kids out there, across the U.S. We want to take care of and redo some fields and rejuvenate the love for baseball and get kids out there," he said. "This game's not just about the present, it's about the future and inspiring kids and hopefully helping kids out so they can eventually do it [too]. Because for me, it was a dream, and now it's a reality."
Also of note is that former Mets hitting coach Dave Jauss will be throwing to Alonso during the Derby. Jauss, 67, threw for Alonso during his 2021 victory, and also during the 2022 derby in Los Angeles. Mets’ batting practice pitcher Aaron Myers threw to Alonso during the ‘23 competition.
If Alonso wins the event this year (which takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 15), he would join Griffey Jr. as the only three-time Home Run Derby champion in MLB history. The iconic center fielder and Mariners legend first won the event in 1994, then repeated as champion in 1998 and 1999.
With an opportunity to match one of the greatest players ever, Mets fans will be eager to see whether Alonso can cement himself in Home Run Derby history next week.