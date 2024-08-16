Mets' Slugger Speaks Out About Team Morale After Disappointing Loss
The New York Mets fell to 62-59 on the season after losing to the Oakland Athletics by a score of 7-6 Thursday.
This defeat is especially disappointing for New York because the A's are AL West bottom-dwellers, holding a 52-70 record. Yet, they still took two games out of three from the Mets.
Mets DH J.D. Martinez spoke with the media after Thursday's loss and discussed what the mood around the team's clubhouse is right now.
"Fine," Martinez said when asked about the team's mood, per SNY. "You know, losing... Losing isn't fun. It sucks, but we've just got to keep going. We've just got to stay positive.
"Today was one of those days where we started off good and they kind of just rallied back," Martinez continued. "So it's just one of those things where we turn the page and come back tomorrow."
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a walk in today's defeat. In his past 15 games, the 36-year-old has hit .229 with a .742 OPS and one home run. The Mets are 6-9 across their last 15 contests.
Despite this tough stretch in August, the Mets remain within striking range of the NL Wild Card, just two games back from a playoff position. New York's familiar NL East foe Atlanta Braves (who are two games ahead of them in the Wild Card standings) also went 4-6 in their last 10 games, which has helped keep the Mets within striking distance.
New York will look to return to their winning ways during a three-game series against the 45-76 Miami Marlins at home this weekend.