Mets' SP Matt Allan thrives in first minor league start since 2019
The New York Mets are trying to build a pitching pipeline from St. Lucie to Flushing, but one of the more forgotten arms in the prospect ranks is RHP Matt Allan.
Former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen built his 2019 draft strategy around landing Allan, who made a few appearances towards the end of that year with an eye towards a rapid ascent to the majors. But the COVID-19 pandemic cost Allen a year of development time in 2020, and a pair of Tommy John surgeries would keep him from pitching until this spring.
Now 24 years old, Allan is finally healthy and made his first minor league start in six years on Sunday, delivering strong results for Low-A St. Lucie.
The Mets have to be encouraged by what they saw out of Allan, who struck out the first three batters he faced and hit 97 miles per hour on the radar gun. Getting through the outing unscathed was a good first step for Allan, who was a highly regarded high school arm when the Mets took him in the third round six years ago.
Coming back from two Tommy John surgeries is difficult but not impossible, as evidenced by former Met Jacob deGrom's return to the big leagues with Texas last season. While Allan may never reach the ceiling he had prior to the surgeries, there is still a chance that he can resume his career and find his way to the majors at some point in the next few years.
Expect the Mets to be conservative with Allan, who is basically starting his career from scratch after not pitching for so long, with strict inning limits and pitch counts to ensure his arm can handle a full season's workload. 2025 will be instructive for Allan, who is already Rule 5 eligible since he is so far removed from his draft class, and whether his future will occur in the Mets' organization.
The Mets have a loaded 40-man roster and several elite prospects who will push to crack it next winter, including Jett Williams and Drew Gilbert, so it would appear unlikely a 24-year old in A-ball would be a protection consideration. Another team with more space on their 40-man could take a flier on Allan's potential, so he may well be auditioning for all 30 teams with every start he makes.