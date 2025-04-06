Mets' SP Matt Allan thrives in first minor league start since 2019

Matt Allan, a Mets former top prospect who had Tommy John surgery twice, appeared in a game today for the first time since 2019.



His line for Low-A St. Lucie: 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K.



He threw 44 pitches (28 strikes). His fastball averaged 95.9 mph (96.9 mph max).