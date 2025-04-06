Mets' Carlos Mendoza provides promising update on Ronny Mauricio
The New York Mets' offense could get a significant reinforcement as the season progresses should this slugger make it back healthy.
It has been quite some time since Ronny Mauricio appeared in game for the Mets with his last big-league game coming in September of 2023. Mauricio of course tore his ACL in the 2023-2024 offseason while playing winter ball and has been rehabbing ever since undergoing surgery last year.
The Mets have been taking it slow with Mauricio, who is still in Florida rehabbing. However, the infielder is inching towards a pretty big milestone as manager Carlos Mendoza shared with reporters on Saturday.
"He continues to do his progression in Florida, he continues with his recovery," Mendoza said. "Within a few days we’ll see the next steps of him playing in simulated games in extended spring training. So he’s reaching the point where we’ll push him to start his season. For the time being, he’s progressing how we want him to."
Mauricio, who provides another power bat, has the ability to play second and third base if the Mets need him this season. In 26 MLB games upon being called up in 2023, Mauricio slashed .248/.296/.347 with seven stolen bases.
The Mets have gone with Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña at second base to begin the 2025 campaign with Jeff McNeil sidelined with an oblique injury. The good news for the Mets is that McNeil is getting close to taking batting practice, per Mendoza. Once he progresses through this next step, he would then presumably begin a rehab assignment.
New York is fortunate to have capable options to play second base as well as third base with Mark Vientos manning the hot corner. McNeil is one infield reinforcement on the way in the near future, but Mauricio should be a longer term versatile option that pops back up in Queens as the year progresses.