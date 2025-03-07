Mets' Spring Breakout roster features promising young talent
Four of the New York Mets' top six prospects are set to play in the Spring Breakout game against the Washington Nationals on March 16.
After a successful debut last season, Spring Breakout will return with 16 games from March 13-16. The event displays the future of Major League Baseball between top prospects in each farm system around the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. Last year, nearly three-quarters of the top 100 prospects in MLB took the field to showcase their talents.
Notable absences from the roster are No. 1 prospect Brandon Sproat, along with Nolan McLean and Luisangel Acuña. Nonetheless, New York's roster features Jett Williams, Carson Benge, Ryan Clifford, and Jonah Tong, all of whom are ranked in the top six on the team's Top 30 prospects list.
Williams, the Mets' No. 2 prospect, was limited to 33 games last season due to injury; he slashed .215/.358/.298 with eight doubles and five stolen bases. The 21-year-old improved in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .225/.376/.388 with two home runs and nine RBI in 80 at-bats. He's 2-for-11 with a home run and two RBI in seven Grapefruit League games this spring.
Benge, currently ranked No. 3, was a standout at Oklahoma State, slashing .335/.444/.665 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI as a senior. He was drafted by the Mets 19th overall in the 2024 amateur draft, and went on to hit .274 with two home runs and nine RBI in 15 games for Single-A St. Lucie.
No. 4 prospect Ryan Clifford was selected by the Houston Astros out of high school in the 11th round of the 2022 draft; he was eventually sent to New York for Justin Verlander at the 2023 trade deadline. The 21-year-old first baseman/outfielder slashed .228/.372/.421 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI in 130 games combined for High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton last season. Clifford is currently 1-for-11 with a home run and two RBI in six Grapefruit League games.
Jonah Tong, ranked No. 6, pitched at three different levels of the Mets' minor league system last season; he totaled a 6-4 record with a 3.03 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 113 innings. The Mets' seventh round selection in 2022 has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game this spring.
Of the Mets' top prospects, Williams, Sproat, McLean, Acuña, and Drew Gilbert are likely to see Major League action at some point this season.