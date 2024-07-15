Mets Star Pete Alonso Reiterates Message Regarding Trade Deadline, Free Agency
Pete Alonso has once again sent a clear message about his status with the New York Mets.
"I’d love to stay and I don’t want to get traded," Alonso told reporters during All-Star Game media availability on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. "I love [New York]. It’s home."
The 29-year-old first baseman shared the same sentiment with MLB.com's Anthony DiComo back in June. His mind has clearly not changed since this conversation.
At this point, it would likely take a massive overpay from a contender or a dramatic collapse by the Mets for president of baseball operations David Stearns to decide to trade Alonso ahead of the July 30 deadline when the team is sitting in the third NL Wild Card spot and a half game out of the second position. They're also within reach of the banged-up NL East rival Atlanta Braves for the no. 1 Wild Card slot at 4.5 games back.
Even MLB insider Ken Rosenthal told FOX Sports on Tuesday that "(the Mets) are not going to trade Pete Alonso."
The Mets are in the middle of a pennant race and it would send the wrong message to the team and fans if they were to ship out their homegrown star in the next two weeks.
So with Alonso most likely staying put in Queens for the rest of the season, the question will shift to his free agency, where the Mets will be looking to retain him.
Since entering the league in 2019, no slugger has hit more home runs (211) or driven in more RBIs (549) than Alonso in this span.
Time will tell whether Alonso becomes a Met for life in the offseason, but for now he has continued to stress the fact that he wants to stay put.