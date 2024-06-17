Mets' Star Slugger Earns Impressive Accolade For Recent Hot Streak

J.D. Martinez has been named National League Player of the Week!



⚾ .450 AVG (9-for-20)

⚾ 3 2B

⚾ 3 HR

⚾ 9 RBI

⚾ 6 BB

⚾ 1.643 OPS

⚾ 5-1 record for the Mets



It's the 12th POTW honor in Martinez's career 👏 pic.twitter.com/aRkUSaTY00