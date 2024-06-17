Mets' Star Slugger Earns Impressive Accolade For Recent Hot Streak
A well-deserving honor after a red-hot week at the plate.
New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez has been on fire offensively as of late. So much so that he has been recognized as the National League Player of the Week. This is the 12th time he has earned this accolade in his career.
During this span, Martinez has hit .450 (9-for-20) with three doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs, six walks and a 1.643 OPS. Most importantly, it has equated to wins for the Mets, who are 5-1 in their last six contests and in the midst of a five-game winning streak.
On the season, Martinez is slashing .293/.363/.518 with a .881 OPS, eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 44 games. Martinez missed the first month of action after signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the Mets at the eleventh hour of spring training before back issues delayed his debut with the team even further.
In recent weeks, the 36-year-old DH is looking like the prime slugger, who has made a name for himself with the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers throughout his impressive major league career.
Martinez's bat has provided a significant boost for a Mets lineup that has struggled to find any consistency up until the past two weeks. The Mets are 11-4 in their last 15 games, and Martinez is a big reason, as he has hit .333 with a 1.151 OPS and five homers in this stretch.
The Mets are still four games under .500 at 33-37, but just 1.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. They're hoping Martinez and the rest of the offense can keep it up as they try to solidify themselves as serious Wild Card contenders in 2024.