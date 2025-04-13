Mets' Starling Marte getting in on MLB's latest craze
The New York Mets haven't been a very active participant in the torpedo bat craze that is sweeping across Major League Baseball.
While shortstop Francisco Lindor has been using the new bats, and Jeff McNeil has also indicated he'd experiment with the torpedo bats during his rehab from an oblique strain, few other Mets have considered making the switch to the new style of bat that has seen strong early results throughout the league. At the moment, Lindor is the only one who has used them in an actual game setting.
That will change once the Mets get back to New York.
Outfielder Starling Marte, who has split time with Jesse Winker as the Mets' DH early in the season, placed an order for his own torpedo bats recently. The Mets' radio broadcast revealed during Saturday's game that the bats were shipped to New York instead of West Sacramento, so Marte will have to wait until the team returns home on Thursday to try his new purchase.
Like most of the Mets, Marte has gotten off to a relatively slow start at the plate, hitting just .192 with a home run and six RBI in 26 at-bats. Given the strong results that players around the league have had with the torpedo bats, it's not a surprise that someone like Marte is intrigued enough to give the new lumber a go.
While no one expects Marte to deliver the ridiculous results a guy like Elly De La Cruz had on his first day with a torpedo bat, he could inspire some of his teammates to consider the bats if he gets hot after they arrive. The bats are perfectly legal within MLB's current rules, and while the early returns could constitute small sample size randomness, its results are certainly intriguing.