Mets' Starter Boosting Trade Stock With Recent Impressive Stretch
The New York Mets will likely be minimal buyers at the trade deadline, but could still sell off some veterans on expiring deals.
One name that could be sent out is lefty starting pitcher Jose Quintana, who has been boosting his trade stock with a 2.92 ERA across his last seven starts. On the season, the southpaw has lowered his ERA to 4.22 in 89.2 innings.
On Thursday, Quintana hurled seven scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals in the Mets' fourth of July 1-0 loss.
Quintana has been particularly hot in his last four starts, allowing just three earned runs in 23.1 innings ( 1.16 ERA) while punching out 22 hitters.
Quintana signed with the Mets as a free agent before the 2023 season for two-years, $26 million. He is now in the final year of his deal and is making $13 million this season. With the Mets having a surplus of starting pitching, Quintana could be brought up at the trade deadline.
Mets ace Kodai Senga took a big step on Wednesday, racking up six strikeouts in 2.2 innings for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones in his first rehab start. Senga could take Quintana's spot in the starting rotation within the next few weeks, which would allow the Mets to seek bullpen help or prospects for the veteran lefty.
Quintana, 35, doesn't rely on velocity with his fastball topping out around 90 MPH. The 13-year veteran mainly relies on his sinker and throws it 32 percent of the time. He uses his curveball, slurve. and changeup to keep hitters off balance.
Quintana is no stranger to being traded, as he was dealt across town from the White Sox to the Chicago Cubs in 2017, and from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. If Quintana keeps pitching well, it is possible that the Mets could deal him later this month.