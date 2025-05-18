Mets starter Griffin Canning continues impressive streak
It feels like every time Griffin Canning takes the mound for the New York Mets, they come away with a win. That's because the Mets have now won eight straight games started by Canning after defeating the Yankees 3-2 on Saturday.
The only game the Mets haven’t won when Griffin Canning has started was his season debut against the Houston Astros. To call Canning the most pleasant surprise for this Mets team would be an understatement.
Canning was one of the least effective pitchers in baseball last year with the Los Angeles Angels, finishing with a 6-13 record and posting a 5.19 ERA in 32 starts. So when the Mets signed him to a one-year, $4.25 million contract, many were left scratching their heads.
After Saturday’s win, Canning is 5-1 with a 2.47 ERA in his first season with the Mets. This success is becoming a familiar trend for the Mets and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Last year, they worked similar magic with Luis Severino, turning one of 2023’s worst statistical pitchers into a key contributor, as he posted a 3.91 ERA with the Mets in 2024.
One of the main factors behind Canning's success has been his performance with the four-seam fastball. Opponents are hitting just .189 against it this season, a significant improvement compared to his career average of .256.
In Saturday's start against the Yankees, Canning attacked the strike zone with fastballs, including three straight to Aaron Judge in his first at-bat, challenging the Yankees' top hitter.
Canning has completely transformed how outsiders view the Mets' rotation. His performance has been nothing short of elite, consistently keeping the team in the game every time he takes the mound.
Great teams often have that one pitcher who gives them the confidence they’ll win on any given day, and for the Mets, Canning has become that pitcher.