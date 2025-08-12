Inside The Mets

Mets' starting pitcher to make rehab assignment for Double-A Binghamton

Tylor Megill will make his first rehab start Tuesday night for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Jun 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill (38) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill (38) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In what has suddenly become the team's Achilles heel, the New York Mets could be getting some much-needed starting pitching help back soon.

On Tuesday, the Mets' Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, announced that starting pitcher Tylor Megill will make a rehab start that night for them. The right-hander is continuing to work his way back from a right elbow sprain he suffered back in June.

Prior to his injury, Megill was in the midst of his best season yet as a big leaguer after being named the Mets' No. 2 starter. The 30-year-old began the year with a 2-2 record in five starts alongside an impressive 1.73 ERA, 33 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.19 across 26 innings in March and April. Megill would end up struggling, however, in the ensuing months leading up to his eventual stint on the IL.

In five starts in May, Megill would go 1-2 with a 5.96 ERA in 22.2 innings of work, although he still recorded 33 punchouts. The righty hurler followed with a 1-2 record in three starts with a 5.52 ERA in June, while he only racked up 17 punchouts across 17.2 innings. In what would be his final start before going on the shelf, Megill struggled mightily with his command.

During his June 14 outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, Megill lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits (including a home run), two walks, and two hit batsmen with five strikeouts. He would be placed on the IL just three days later and would later be transferred to the 60-day IL on July 8, keeping him sidelined until the end of August.

Even though Megill struggled before his injury, the Mets could certainly use his services at some capacity with the current options in the rotation struggling to give the Amazins' any length and consistency. The Mets' starters not going deep enough in games, which has taxed the bullpen, has resulted in the ballclub being in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and being a season-high six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.

In 14 starts for the Mets this season, Megill is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA, 89 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.36 in 68.1 innings pitched.

