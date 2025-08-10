Mets need bullpen to step up with rotation providing historically poor length
One of the goals that the New York Mets had heading into the MLB trade deadline was to acquire some starting pitching.
Alas, that was the only weakness that wasn’t addressed by president of baseball operations David Stearns, with the outfield and bullpen both receiving the kind of upgrades the team was hoping for.
It certainly wasn’t from a lack of trying, as the Mets did reportedly make a run at Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks. But, they were beaten out by the Texas Rangers, who surrendered three top 13 prospects for a rental starting pitcher.
That seems like an incredibly steep price, especially considering how much talent New York brought in without dipping into their stash of top prospects. The asking price was high for starting pitching, meaning they will have to figure something out internally.
The team has dealt with a multitude of injuries and ineffectiveness from their rotation, with 14 different players and counting taking the mound for a start this far in 2025. That number could certainly grow with rumors swirling that one of their top prospects, such as Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean or Brandon Sproat, could be called up down the stretch.
Production from the starting pitchers certainly hasn’t been bad, with their 3.61 collective ERA entering play on Aug. 10 being the fifth best in the MLB. That speaks volumes to how good they have been at navigating trouble, since Mets starters have issued the third most walks (237) and have the 20th ranked WHIP (1.31) in baseball.
However, the biggest issue that has developed for the rotation is their historic lack of ability to pitch deep into games.
Mets need more from rotation to take pressure off bullpen
As shared by dianna on X, a screengrab from their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 8 shared a startling bit of information about their starting pitching.
New York had gone 51 consecutive games without two different starting pitchers recording at least one start of 6+ innings. It is the longest single-season streak according to the SNY broadcast since at least 1901.
David Peterson is the only starter the Mets currently have that consistently works deep into games, throwing at least six innings in six consecutive starts and 15 times overall in 2025.
Clay Holmes hasn’t thrown at least six innings since June 7. June 6 was the last time Kodai Senga completed six innings in a start. Sean Manaea has yet to do it since returning to the rotation from the injured list but got as close as possible with 5.2 innings pitched in his start on Aug. 4. Frankie Montas has struggled whether it's starting or piggybacking off an opener.
New York starting pitchers had recorded the fourth least innings pitched thus far in 2025 with 583.1 entering play on Aug. 10.
That is putting an incredible amount of pressure on the bullpen, which is being taxed on a near daily basis being asked to throw 3+ innings every game.
It is a good thing the Mets loaded up on bullpen arms ahead of the deadline with Gregory Soto, Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers joining Edwin Diaz, Ryne Stanek and Reed Garrett because they are going to be counted on to cover a lot of innings unless starters begin stepping up in the rotation.