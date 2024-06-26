Mets Superstar Is 'Best Match' For A.L Contender Looking For Slugger
The New York Mets should be considering ways to add at the trade deadline rather than subtract at this point.
The deadline is roughly five weeks away and the Mets currently are one of the hottest teams in baseball. New York is just one game under .500 now with a 38-39 record and has won eight of its last 10 games.
If the Mets can keep up this level of play, they certainly could nab a postseason spot. There still is some time until the trade deadline and there will be plenty of speculation until then. New York should be looking to add, but a firesale still will be on the table if things change for the worse again.
Mets superstar Pete Alonso has been in trade rumors all season and although the Mets should be looking at ways to add right now, possible deals involving him still will pop up until the deadline passes.
Alonso will have plenty of suitors if he is made available and the Seattle Mariners were mentioned as the "best match" for him by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Best match: Pete Alonso," Passan said. "Deep down, the Mets are grimacing at their recent run of success. They're too inconsistent to warrant adding players at the deadline if the cost is in prospect capital, and they're good enough that divesting themselves of a player such as Alonso would send a bad message to their woebegone fan base.
"For Seattle, Alonso would represent the middle-of-the-order bopper its current lineup currently lacks -- and desperately needs."
Alonso has become a fan-favorite with the Mets and it would be disappointing to see him go. Hopefully, the Mets keep winning and push off the question of Alonso's future with the team to the offseason.
More MLB: National League Foe Seen As 'Best Match' To Acquire Mets Star This Summer