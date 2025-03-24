Mets superstar Juan Soto makes strong assertion on his readiness for Opening Day
Juan Soto will face off against the Houston Astros on Opening Day for the second straight season. This time, however, it will come as a member of the New York Mets.
After having an excellent first spring training with the Mets, the 26-year-old now has his eyes set on the start of the regular season.
In an exclusive interview with Mike Puma of the New York Post, Soto told Puma that his body is in a great place to start the season. The superstar was also asked what his first game with the Mets is going to feel like for him on Thursday against the Astros and said, "I'm happy to be a part of it" and hopes that feeling will last all season on his new team.
Soto's first spring with the Mets could not have gone any better for him; he led the team in batting with a .306/.409/.649 slash line, four home runs, and nine RBI. He notably slugged a home run in his first plate appearance of the spring.
When Puma asked Soto about his biggest takeaways from his first spring training with the Mets, the superstar praised the coaching staff, calling them "big-time coaches" for how they have been treating him since arriving in Port St. Lucie.
The Mets are hoping for a huge season out of their newest superstar after having a career year with the cross-town Yankees in 2024. In 152 regular season games, Soto batted .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBI. The outfielder also sent the Yankees to their first World Series in 15 years, hitting a pennant-clinching three-run home run in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.
With the Mets coming within two games of a World Series appearance last season, they're hoping that Soto is the missing piece in bringing a World Series championship back to Flushing, Queens.