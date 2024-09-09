Inside The Mets

Mets Surprisingly Change Course on Paul Blackburn For Series Opener

The Mets have changed course on their decision to start Paul Blackburn in their series opener against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Aug 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
After Paul Blackburn was in line to come off the IL and start in the New York Mets' series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced they will be going in a different direction.

The Mets revealed Monday morning that it will be Tylor Megill who will start in Blackburn's place in the team's contest tonight.

The Mets planned to start Blackburn, who hurled 6.2 innings of one-run ball in his lone rehab outing on September 3. However, that is not going to happen now and the team has yet to disclose the reason.

New York acquired Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. He pitched to a 5.18 ERA in five starts before suffering a right-hand contusion via a come backer on August 23 against the San Diego Padres.

Now, it will be Megill's turn to take the mound for the Mets as he will be making his third start since coming back from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Blackburn. Megill last pitched for the Mets on September 4 against the Boston Red Sox and went just four innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits, walking one and striking out three batters.

The righty has had another disappointing season for the Mets in 2024. After making just one start in the Mets' third game of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers, Megill landed on the IL with a shoulder strain that sidelined him for a month. The 29-year-old has also been optioned to the minor leagues multiple times this year after not finding much consistency in the major leagues in his starts.

In 11 starts this season, Megill has gone 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 56.1 innings.

Stay tuned for the update on Blackburn.

