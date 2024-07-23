Mets Surprisingly Sign Former Red Sox Gold Glove All-Star
The New York Mets are adding veteran outfield depth Tuesday by purchasing the contract of Major League veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.
The 34-year old Bradley Jr. will report to Triple-A Syracuse after playing for the Long Island Ducks this season. In 40 games with the Ducks, Bradley Jr. compiled an impressive .400 batting average, 12 home runs, 35 RBI and 1.204 OPS, earning him another minor league stint and opportunity to make a Major League roster again for a possible pennant run in 2024.
In 11 Major League seasons prior to his stint with the Ducks, Bradley Jr. played for four organizations: the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, and most recently last year with the Kansas City Royals. In 1,181 career games, Bradley Jr. owns a .225 batting average, 839 hits, 109 home runs, 449 RBI, 69 steals, 514 runs scored, but his value has mostly come from being a terrific outfielder, owning a lifetime dWAR of 10.3.
Bradley Jr. is another low-cost move from president of baseball operations David Stearns and his acquisition adds much-needed outfield depth. The Mets placed right fielder Starling Marte (bone bruise) on the injured list back on June 23 – with the expectation he would miss approximately one month. In his absence, Tyrone Taylor (.223/.267/.383, 5 HR, 23 RBI) has seen increased at-bats, but outside of a few timely hits, has not done enough to separate from the pack.
The bottom of the order has been a constant struggle for the Mets this season. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has not figured out a solution, and has had to work with what he has been given to the best of his abilities.
J.D. Martinez – Bradley Jr.’s teammate in Boston for three seasons – was signed to be the primary designated hitter. With DJ Stewart (.181/.339/.313/.651, 5 HR, 19 RBI) being the Mets’ best available platoon hitting option, Bradley Jr. will have the chance to not only replace his at-bats, but possibly wiggle his way into the starting outfield at times, as well.
It also doesn’t hurt having the 2016 All-Star and 2018 Gold Glove and World Series winner in the fold, potentially adding his championship pedigree, along with Martinez’s, to a team that sits at 51-48, one half-game ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot in the National League playoff race.