Mets' third base choice under fire as Mark Vientos continues to struggle
There is no time to waste for the New York Mets.
With only four games remaining and a slim one-game lead in the NL Wild Card race, the Mets cannot afford to make mistakes. Yet in their blowout loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, the team made a questionable move by starting Mark Vientos at third base over Brett Baty.
Throughout the season, Vientos’ defense has been a liability, while Baty has thrived both with the glove and, recently, at the plate. On Wednesday, the decision came back to haunt the Mets.
After Francisco Álvarez launched a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to spark what appeared to be the start of another comeback, New York needed a shutdown frame in the bottom half. Instead, with a runner on third, Vientos threw the ball away, allowing a run to score and effectively ending the Mets’ chances.
The error drew immediate scrutiny, with fans and media questioning why, in must-win games, Vientos continues to start at third base while Baty remains on the bench.
Mets’ decision to play Mark Vientos over Brett Baty draws scrutiny
After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t hold back when asked about Vientos’ defense.
“They’re routine plays,” Mendoza said. “At this level, you expect those plays to be made. We just have to be better.”
It’s not just defense that makes the decision to play Vientos puzzling — his offense has faltered as well. In 69 at-bats this month, Vientos is hitting just .188 with two home runs. After a strong August that suggested he might be turning a corner, his production has quickly fallen off in September.
Meanwhile, Brett Baty has excelled both at the plate and in the field. Since the All-Star break, he is batting .287 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs, emerging as a consistent contributor when given opportunities. Defensively, he has been one of the Mets’ standouts, and his overall value is reflected in his 2.8 bWAR — fifth-highest on the team behind stars Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo.
With only four games remaining and the Mets clinging to a slim lead in the NL Wild Card race, every lineup decision carries immense weight. The team was fortunate last night after both the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks lost in extra innings, but with all three clubs hungry for the final playoff spot, the Mets cannot afford to take any more risks.
They need their best combination of offense and defense on the field every night, and right now, Baty has the clear advantage over Vientos in both areas.